Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $2,696,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,624,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on JBHT. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.16.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JBHT stock opened at $170.71 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.76.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

