Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 369,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,006 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $9,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

