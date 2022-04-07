Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $72.79 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lowered Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.73.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

