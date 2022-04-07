Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.00. Chewy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 13,334 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.
The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.
Chewy Company Profile (NYSE:CHWY)
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
