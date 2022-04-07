Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Gap Down to $44.24

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.24, but opened at $42.00. Chewy shares last traded at $42.84, with a volume of 13,334 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.88 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.11.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 131.33%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 25,830 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

