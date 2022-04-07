China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.67

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.67 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited ( NYSE:CEA Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

