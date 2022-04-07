China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China National Building Material (OTCMKTS:CBUMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

China National Building Material stock opened at $67.61 on Monday. China National Building Material has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $82.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.26.

China National Building Material Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in cement, new materials, and engineering services businesses. The company operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete, New materials, Engineering services, and Others. It produces and sells cement, concrete, and glass fiber, as well as composite and lightweight building materials.

