Christopher J. Progler Sells 11,481 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $936.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.95. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 10.05%. Photronics’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

