Chubb Limited Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chubb’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Shares of CB opened at $212.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.78 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,888,607,000 after acquiring an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,261,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,603,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,608 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,367,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,727,000 after purchasing an additional 166,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,129,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

