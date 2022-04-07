Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Ciena has a one year low of $49.51 and a one year high of $78.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,831,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after purchasing an additional 146,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

