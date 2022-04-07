Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total value of $5,290,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $431.15 on Thursday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.40.

Cintas Profile (Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.