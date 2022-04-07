Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.540-$2.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion.

NASDAQ CTAS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $429.04. 2,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,569. Cintas has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 1,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

