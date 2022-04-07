Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 6.6% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRUS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,956. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,338 shares of company stock worth $3,531,487 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

