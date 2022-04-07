Citigroup Begins Coverage on Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Tau Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

DRTS opened at $12.24 on Monday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $20.65.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

