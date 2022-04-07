Citigroup Cuts Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Price Target to $190.00

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $215.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middleby from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $152.18 on Monday. Middleby has a 12 month low of $150.30 and a 12 month high of $201.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.84 per share, with a total value of $101,304.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Miller III sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.45, for a total transaction of $460,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIDD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Middleby by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Middleby by 63.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Middleby by 203.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 64.6% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

