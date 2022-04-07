Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Shares of NYSE U opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.68 and a beta of 2.38.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $315.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.21 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.13% and a negative net margin of 47.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,283 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.59, for a total value of $225,080.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,405 shares of company stock valued at $14,378,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

