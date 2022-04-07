Citigroup Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $84.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $102.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.12.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $72.67 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day moving average is $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total value of $91,003.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

