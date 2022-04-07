Citigroup Upgrades Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) to “Buy”

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $20.00. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mission Produce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $870.87 million, a PE ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.56. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.24 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mission Produce by 256.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 131,185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mission Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 343,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 52,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,339,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,628,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mission Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.