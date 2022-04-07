Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Shares of CFG opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.56 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

