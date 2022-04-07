Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$2.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.82 billion.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.72. The stock had a trading volume of 126,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,426,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.01. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered Clarivate from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 16,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $226,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

