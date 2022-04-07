Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.79.

CRXT stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.99. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.