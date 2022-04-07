Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.70.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sandeep Sahai acquired 14,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 2,765 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $47,475.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 625,770 shares of company stock worth $10,784,729 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.