Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.05. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 43,569 shares changing hands.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.0906 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLV. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

