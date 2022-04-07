CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $262.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $262.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.08.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME stock opened at $243.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $185.79 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.74.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total value of $1,166,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after purchasing an additional 880,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,862,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,238,000 after purchasing an additional 377,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,188,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,091,000 after purchasing an additional 603,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.