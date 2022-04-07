Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.

Shares of CODX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sidoti started coverage on Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

