Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $21 million-$22 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.28 million.
Shares of CODX opened at $5.87 on Thursday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $199.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of -2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 37.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 96,511 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- 3 Stocks Institutional Investors Can’t Get Enough Of
- Analog Devices Raises Its Long-Term Growth Targets
- RPM International Puts The Reversal Into Higher Gear
- 3 Best Home Improvement Retailers to Turn to Now
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.