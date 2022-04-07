Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Gap Up to $20.10

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.10, but opened at $20.68. Codexis shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 11,329 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $728,805.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $50,167,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $48,112,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 797.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 634,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,593,000 after purchasing an additional 563,579 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $15,461,000.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

