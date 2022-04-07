Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.72

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and traded as high as $8.88. Cogent Biosciences shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 621,366 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $403.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 2.94.

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,158,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $23,595,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $15,229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $8,600,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 39.8% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,912,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 544,929 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

