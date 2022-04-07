Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) will post sales of $149.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.78 million to $150.47 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $146.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $37,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $120,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,170 shares of company stock worth $201,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 113,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 9.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 48,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 115.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,893. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.83. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.855 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

