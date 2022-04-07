Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CGNT. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.89.

CGNT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.99.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Cognyte Software’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,272,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,143,000 after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 13.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at $2,172,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 4.9% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,630 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

