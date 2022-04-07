Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Shares of CGNT opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $28.55.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.56 million. Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.