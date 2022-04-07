Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Price Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $190.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Coinbase Global traded as low as $178.29 and last traded at $178.95. 124,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,047,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.65.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.68.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.20.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.23%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

