ColossusXT Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 7th. In the last week, ColossusXT has traded 62.4% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $2.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004016 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001693 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,629,843,555 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

