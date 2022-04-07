Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $346.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.34. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $302.57 and a 1-year high of $374.77.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.