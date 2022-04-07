Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $9,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $93.61 on Thursday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $93.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

