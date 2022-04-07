Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.02% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after buying an additional 99,089 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 125,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,944,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 100,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $45.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.78. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $57.33.

