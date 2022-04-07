Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $513,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $1,709,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,713 shares of company stock valued at $22,449,452 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.92 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $116.09 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of -0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.91.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

