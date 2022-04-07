Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 457.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 536.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.23. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $39.73.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

