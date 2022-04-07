Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $9,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 75.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 48.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $226.07 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.03 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.04.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $439.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.07.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

