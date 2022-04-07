CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Northland Securities downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

In other CommScope news, Director Derrick A. Roman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,500 shares of company stock worth $251,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CommScope by 112.7% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 76,816 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CommScope during the third quarter worth $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 158,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $6.59. 53,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,939,406. CommScope has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

