Comparing Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) and The Competition

Achilles Therapeutics is one of 254 publicly-traded companies in the "Biological products, except diagnostic" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Achilles Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achilles Therapeutics N/A -22.27% -20.25% Achilles Therapeutics Competitors -2,250.09% -63.90% -29.64%

This table compares Achilles Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Achilles Therapeutics N/A -$61.10 million -0.31 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors $776.20 million $146.71 million -1.63

Achilles Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Achilles Therapeutics. Achilles Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.4% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Achilles Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Achilles Therapeutics Competitors 1538 5511 11237 206 2.55

Achilles Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 568.87%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 90.58%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

