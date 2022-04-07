Comparing Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Rating) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Alexander’s and CIM Commercial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alexander’s 1 0 0 0 1.00 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alexander’s currently has a consensus target price of $270.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. CIM Commercial Trust has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.60%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than Alexander’s.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alexander’s and CIM Commercial Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexander’s $206.15 million 6.38 $132.93 million $25.93 9.93 CIM Commercial Trust $90.93 million 1.96 -$850,000.00 ($1.16) -6.57

Alexander’s has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust. CIM Commercial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Alexander’s and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexander’s 64.48% 61.02% 9.25% CIM Commercial Trust -0.93% -1.50% -0.12%

Dividends

Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Alexander’s pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of Alexander’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 26.2% of Alexander’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alexander’s has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alexander’s beats CIM Commercial Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alexander’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

