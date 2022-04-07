Comparing Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) and Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Riskified and Xometry, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 1 2 5 0 2.50 Xometry 0 1 5 0 2.83

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $13.14, suggesting a potential upside of 108.95%. Xometry has a consensus price target of $80.28, suggesting a potential upside of 115.57%. Given Xometry’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Xometry is more favorable than Riskified.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Xometry shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Xometry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified -75.96% -49.24% -27.27% Xometry -28.11% -43.18% -20.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Xometry’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $229.14 million 4.33 -$178.88 million N/A N/A Xometry $218.34 million 7.53 -$61.38 million N/A N/A

Xometry has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Riskified.

Summary

Xometry beats Riskified on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc. operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands. It serves various industries, such as aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer products, product designers, education, electronic and semiconductors, energy, hardware startups, industrial, medical and dental, robotics, and supply chain. The company was formerly known as NextLine Manufacturing Corp. and changed its name to Xometry, Inc. in June 2015. Xometry, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Derwood, Maryland. Xometry, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Athena Ventures II LLC.

