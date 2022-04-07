Comparing Tuya (TUYA) and The Competition

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) is one of 399 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tuya to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuya and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya -58.07% -14.84% -13.38% Tuya Competitors -114.39% -63.43% -6.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tuya and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tuya Competitors 2736 13377 24532 677 2.56

Tuya currently has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 374.03%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tuya is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tuya and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $302.08 million -$175.42 million -7.70 Tuya Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 1.46

Tuya’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tuya. Tuya is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tuya peers beat Tuya on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tuya (Get Rating)

Tuya Inc. operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

