COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Gap Up to $13.37

Shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $14.48. COMPASS Pathways shares last traded at $14.18, with a volume of 362 shares.

CMPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The stock has a market cap of $553.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.34.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other COMPASS Pathways news, Director David Y. Norton sold 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $42,232.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ekaterina Malievskaia sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $79,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMPS. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 937,652.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 637,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after buying an additional 637,604 shares during the period. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $5,945,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth about $4,781,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

