Conagra Brands (CAG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

3/31/2022 – Conagra Brands is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Conagra Brands is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Conagra Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Conagra has lagged the industry in the past six months. Management cut its adjusted operating margin view due to increased cost of goods sold inflation, when it posted second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. Greater-than-expected cost of goods sold inflation, high transitionary supply-chain expenses were some factors that hurt the adjusted gross margin in the second quarter. Though Conagra is taking necessary pricing and saving actions, the effect of these initiatives is likely to aid margins in the second half of fiscal 2022. Nonetheless, the top line increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate during the quarter. The company saw solid organic sales, which gained on better price/mix. Constant focus on innovation, as well as e-commerce investments are also working well for Conagra, which raised its organic net sales view for 2022.”

3/8/2022 – Conagra Brands was downgraded by analysts at Consumer Edge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

