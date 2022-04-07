Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.17 Average PT from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $1,467,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 212,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,136,811. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About Conagra Brands (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.