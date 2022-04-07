Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

Shares of CAG opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Consumer Edge downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,454,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 221,964 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,273,000 after buying an additional 66,903 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $2,222,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 426.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 40,275 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

