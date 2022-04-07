CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $235.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.60 million and the highest is $236.60 million. CONMED reported sales of $232.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.68 on Monday, reaching $146.90. 4,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,698. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $117.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.47, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $346,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,041 shares of company stock worth $4,543,840. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,447,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the third quarter worth approximately $525,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

