ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 37,907 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,114 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $97.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52. The company has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.