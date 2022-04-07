ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.31. 165,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,511,411. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

