Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) CFO Acquires $12,213.72 in Stock

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) CFO Robert N. Hoglund acquired 129 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,213.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ED stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.40. 1,828,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.17 and a 1 year high of $98.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $247,998,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,715,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,370,000 after buying an additional 934,183 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 661.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 661,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,009,000 after buying an additional 574,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.42.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

